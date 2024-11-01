71°
Geismar homeowner dies in morning fire; home did not have functioning smoke alarms
GEISMAR - A 79-year-old man is dead after a fire at a trailer home in Geismar.
On Oct. 29, crews were called to the home on Highway 73 in Geismar around 10:30 a.m.. When firefighters with the Geismar Fire Department arrived, they found the 79-year-old homeowner, who was not immediately identified, dead near the back door of the home.
The state fire marshal said while the official cause of the fire was not immediately known, detectives said they cannot rule out improper home heating practices or improperly discarded smoking materials as possible factors.
The home also did not have working smoke alarms.
