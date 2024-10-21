Gas line repaired after leak at Southern University; fire officials confirm gas line was shut off

BATON ROUGE — University officials asked students and faculty to avoid an area between two buildings on Southern University's campus after a gas leak was reported Thursday.

The "major gas leak" was reported between Fisher and Frank Hayden halls on Southern's Baton Rouge campus. According to Baton Rouge Fire officials, the gas leak was under control fairly quickly after the line was turned off by a hazmat team.

The leak was caused when crews were putting up a tent and hit a gas line, fire officials said.

Southern officials said the gas leak has since been repaired.

Facility service plumbers are working on the leak and people are being asked to avoid it even after the gas line was shut off. No evacuations were ordered and no streets were closed, Southern officials said.

Officials said to contact work control at 225-771-4741 if the leak affected operations.