Galvez Middle School opens temporary campus

ASCENSION - Students of Galvez Middle School are ready to return to class Monday morning.

The students and staff have been displaced since the floods last August, and the temporary campus is finally ready for 500 students to fill its halls.

"The Galvez Pirates are coming home. All our schools, all our families, all our support staff, back in one place," Superintendent David Alexander said.

But getting to this point wasn't easy. The entire school has been displaced up to this point, and many teachers are returning with nothing more than the clothes on their backs.

"Most of us just had our purses. If we were lucky, some of us had our laptops if we grabbed it from the night before," said Peggy Wardell, a 6th grade teacher.

Now teachers are relying on their students for the strength to press on.

"I can tell you that these kids are resilient and stronger than a lot of us were. And a lot of them you wouldn't have even known that they were sleeping on an air matress, and still are," 7th grade teacher Sarah Badeaux said. "But we got through it."

Classes start Monday morning, and the temporary campus is equipped with classrooms, a cafeteria and even a band tent.