Friday morning video forecast

More sunshine will be here for the football weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! After briefly reaching 70 degrees yesterday, we will do it again today. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for most of the afternoon with sunny skies and temperatures will max out around 70. Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Up Next: A dry cold front will drop temperatures through the afternoon on Saturday. By the evening hours, expect temperatures to fall fast into the 40s. Behind the front, Super Bowl Sunday will be a bit cooler. The morning temperatures will be near freezing, but clear skies will be around all day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s. Sunday night some areas will see a light freeze once again. Clear skies will continue into early next week too. Valentine’s Day will be clear with temperatures in the 60s. Rain will be back in the forecast by the end of next week. Storms will move through next Thursday. Stick with the WBRZ Weather Team as we track out the next round of showers and storms. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

