Friday morning video forecast

Cool and quiet weather will last through the weekend. A reinforcing cold front will slide through, but likely be tough to notice.

After a strong cold front passed though the region on Halloween morning, Friday morning temperatures fell into the 30s for the first time since April 2. As of 6am, 37 degrees was the coldest temperature since March 7. Normally, the Baton Rouge area reaches the 30s for the first time in early November, so this cold air is right on schedule. The average first freeze has been in late November.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Brisk, north winds will overcome a day full of sunshine to hold high temperatures in the upper 50s. Another chill is expected overnight with low temperatures bottoming out near 40 degrees.

Up Next: A weak cold front will blow through the region on Saturday. This boundary will be moisture starved and therefore no rain is expected. It is possible the some mid to upper level clouds roll across the region but that is about it.

Overall, the weather is looking wonderful for homecoming at Southern University. While the sun will feel warm in the afternoon, high temperatures in the low 60s will quickly cool into the 50s after the game begins, so take layers into the stadium. Sunday and Monday will be mainly clear with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. The next earliest shot at rain will come on Tuesday, but this does not look very impressive. Temperatures will slowly moderate to average by the middle of the week.

The Tropics: Subtropical Storm Rebekah has dissipated into a Post-Tropical remnant low in the northeastern Atlantic. An unorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms well south of the Cabo Verde Islands is given a 10 percent chance of formation before conditions become unfavorable over the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

A reinforcing front will pass on Saturday. Some mid-level moisture could result in a few clouds, but not enough deep moisture will be available for any showers. This front will maintain quiet, cool weather through Monday with highs near 60 and lows near 40. Winds will turn east and southeast by Tuesday allowing for a bit of moisture return and temperature moderation. There will be at least a small chance of showers with a few week fronts during the middle of next week, but these systems do not look very impactful at this time.

