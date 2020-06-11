Friday morning video forecast

It will be difficult to find much cloud cover over the next few days. A slow, gradual warming trend will continue through Sunday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Your Friday will be sunny with thermometers warming a good 25 degrees from morning to an afternoon high of 62 degrees. Winds will be calm. Overnight will not be quite as cold with many lows keeping to the low 40s.

Up Next: Sunny skies will continue to on Saturday as afternoon temperatures chug into the upper 60s. Nice, fall weather is on tap for the final LSU home tailgate and game of the season. It will be chilly in Tiger Stadium, so take a jacket as thermometers slip into the 50s. Sunday could take a shot at 70 degrees. A weak cold front is likely to pass by the area dry on Sunday night and this boundary will not even change temperatures very much. A couple of fast moving disturbances will bring a few shots at rain next week. Timing will be become clearer as we get closer, but we will need to watch these systems for the possibility of rain on travel day and turkey day.

The Tropics: With two weeks left in the official hurricane season, all is quite. No development is expected in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea or Atlantic Ocean.

THE EXPLANATION:

Temperatures will be moderating Friday through Sunday as an upper level low ejects northeast and 500mb heights increase. The GFS and ECMWF models both bring a reinforcing cold front may through the area early Monday. However, rain chances are not likely because a lack of return flow will starve the front of moisture. The next impact weather could come at a rather inconvenient time as forecast models spit out a considerable QPF swath across the Gulf Coast around the big travel time next Wednesday.

Models show a shortwave and a few fast moving upper level disturbances passing over the region during the middle of next week. As they are relatively weak, models are not handling them well and timing is difficult at this point. The GFS solution keeps the local area dry until a secondary, stronger trough moves in on Thanksgiving. The ECMWF suggests some rain with the first shortwave on Tuesday and then again with the second on Thursday. Either way, mid to late next week will be the next appreciable chance of rain for the region. Thermometers will moderate close to average, staying at or just a few degrees below through Thanksgiving.

--Dr. Josh

