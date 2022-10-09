Friday Morning Forecast

Another above average day for the Capital Area, but a cold front moving through this weekend will cool us down a bit.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for today. Some high wispy clouds will be around this afternoon but still no rain in the forecast. Daytime highs will top out near 90° with calm winds. Temperatures sitting warmer than average today but a weak cold front will be moving in later this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Tonight dense cloud cover will be around keeping temperatures in the mid-60s.

Up Next: Starting your weekend without any big changes in the forecast. You will be waking up with temperatures in the mid-60s and partly sunny skies. Cloud cover begins to break up as the day goes on. Still not expecting any rain for the Capital Area. Highs will be more seasonable in the mid-80s with winds picking up out of the northeast. Sunday will start cooler back into the 50s with clear skies. Low dew points and cooler temperatures will have a pleasant feel. The cooler trend will be sticking around for the start of your workweek. Waking up with temperatures in the 50s and day time highs heating into the mid-to-low 80s. Rain stays out of the forecast until later in the workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Tropical Depression Thirteen in the southern Caribbean Sea continues to get better organized and is expected to become a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane. The system will bring wind and rain to the ABC Islands and northern South America while moving west at 15-20mph. With gradual strengthening expected, Hurricane Julia will approach Nicaragua this weekend.