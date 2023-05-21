Friday evening weather forecast

The weekend will begin hot and humid, but a weak front will move through at the midway point. Slightly lower humidity will be felt on the other side.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies and calm conditions are expected overnight with muggy low temperatures pausing in the low 70s. Another weak front will clip the area on Saturday. This could spark a spotty, afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but outside activities are in no danger of being washed. Know that with the available energy from heat and humidity, any storms could produce brief downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty wind.

Up Next: By Late May standards, Sunday through Wednesday don’t look too bad. On the other side of that front, a bit more noticeable change is expected for Sunday and Monday. Humidity will go down a notch, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. A few weak storm systems moving through the atmosphere may help to pop off spotty showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and then again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

--Josh

