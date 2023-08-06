Friday evening video forecast

The summer of 2023 has the most 100+ degree days, 80+ degree lows, and also tied with the most consecutive 100 degree days (metro airport, since 1930). There could be some relief from this hot pattern coming next week.

An ***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** is in effect until 7pm tomorrow for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will be sparse and low temperatures will stay well above average, only dropping into the lower 80s. On Saturday, temperatures will climb to near 102 degrees, beneath partly cloudy skies. Feels like temperatures, because of high humidity, will climb to near 115 degrees. Rain will be hard to come by but can not rule out a spotty shower.

Up Next: Record breaking heat will continue to be the story going into the weekend. Highs are expected to be at or above 100 degrees through Monday. Feels like temperatures could be near 113 degrees each and every day. It will be hard to cool off at night with low temperatures staying in the 80s. Rain chances stay slim on Saturday and Sunday but could start to slightly pick up on Monday. A significant pattern change will occur starting Tuesday with rain becoming much more likely and high temperatures finally cooling down a bit, but should still be well above average.







The Tropics: Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the next 7 days.

