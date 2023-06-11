Friday evening video forecast

Within the next seven days, Saturday looks to be the busiest in terms of showers and thunderstorms. Beyond that, rising temperatures will lead to downright hot conditions through much of next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies are anticipated overnight. Low temperatures will stop in the low 70s with light, southwest winds. High temperatures will run into the mid 90s on Saturday after some early sunshine. A weak upper level disturbance and front will then interact with the area to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late in the day. In fact, one or two could be strong during the afternoon and evening hours with gusty wind and hail.

Up Next: A transition is expected to start on Sunday with the atmosphere gradually becoming warmer and more stable into early next week. At first, isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will remain possible but by Tuesday, rain will be tough to find. As a result of more sunshine, some places will find high temperatures well into the mid 90s. Humidity will be on the rise as well, meaning feels-like temperatures will have their first foray into the 100s and low temperatures will be very uncomfortable in the mid 70s.

The Tropics: The Atlantic Basin is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

--Josh

