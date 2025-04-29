Four more former LSU Tigers get a chance at the NFL

BATON ROUGE - LSU football had seven of their players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the ones who didn't hear their name called still have a chance at going pro.

Five former Tigers are expected to head to the next level.

Safety Major Burns, defensive end Paris Shand cornerback Zy Alexander and running back Josh Williams all signed Undrafted Free Agent deals after the draft concluded.

Burns signed with the Chicago Bears. Shand signed with the Buffalo Bills. Alexander signed with the Seattle Seahawks and Josh Williams signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Defensive tackle Gio Paez was invited to Rookie Mini Camp by the Chicago Bears.

In total, LSU has 11 former players headed to the next level.