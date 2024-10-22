57°
Latest Weather Blog
Four Louisiana residents at World Karate Championship
Related Story
TAKASAKI, Japan - Four Louisiana residents are set to compete in the World Karate Championship Tournament in Takasaki, Japan later this week.
14-year-old Fransisco Hernandez, 83-year-old Helen Stone, Dan Almon, and Rick Mekdessie qualified for the competition from October 25-27. Hernandez, Stone, Almon, and Mekdessie are making their first appearance at the Championship Tournament.
All four practice at the Ponchatoula Karate Center. The Karate Center has created a GoFundMe account to help fund the participant's trip to Japan.
News
TAKASAKI, Japan - Four Louisiana residents are set to compete in the World Karate Championship Tournament in Takasaki, Japan later... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager shot while inside rideshare Sunday night
-
Hearing opens on whether Louisiana's Ten Commandments law is constitutional
-
Mayor-president race tightens significantly, according to recent poll; who leads now, if...
-
Walker Police Chief candidates share plans if elected
-
Neighborhood street swallows delivery driver's car; 2OYS looks into problem on private...