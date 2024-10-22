57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four Louisiana residents at World Karate Championship

Related Story

TAKASAKI, Japan - Four Louisiana residents are set to compete in the World Karate Championship Tournament in Takasaki, Japan later this week.

14-year-old Fransisco Hernandez, 83-year-old Helen Stone, Dan Almon, and Rick Mekdessie qualified for the competition from October 25-27. Hernandez, Stone, Almon, and Mekdessie are making their first appearance at the Championship Tournament.

All four practice at the Ponchatoula Karate Center. The Karate Center has created a GoFundMe account to help fund the participant's trip to Japan. 

News
83-year-old, 14-year-old among four Louisiana residents at...
83-year-old, 14-year-old among four Louisiana residents at World Karate Championship
TAKASAKI, Japan - Four Louisiana residents are set to compete in the World Karate Championship Tournament in Takasaki, Japan later... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2024 Oct 20, 2024 Sunday, October 20, 2024 10:21:00 PM CDT October 20, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days