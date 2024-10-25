59°
Latest Weather Blog
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named to SWAC Hall of Fame
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Southwestern Athletic Conference named former Southern football head coach Pete Richardson to its 2024 Hall of Fame class Wednesday.
Richardson is the second winningest coach in Southern football history and winning percentage, only being behind A.W. Mumford. He coached from 1993 to 2009, winning four SWAC conference titles.
Other inductees include Grambling State's Hillary Matthew Bossier, Alcorn State's Fred McNair, Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Earl Goldman, and broadcaster Charlie Neal. McNair currently works as Southern's tight ends coach and is the older brother of 2003 NFL co-MVP Steve McNair.
Photo credit: The Advocate
News
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named to SWAC Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE - The Southwestern Athletic Conference named former Southern football head coach Pete Richardson to its 2024 Hall of... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting
-
Tangipahoa Parish display holds a spot for each resident lost to drugs...
-
Tax trade-off: Income tax cut would be offset by sales tax on...
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7