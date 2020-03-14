Firefighters find one person dead after morning fire in Central

CENTRAL - An 86-year-old man died in a morning house fire Thursday.

The fire was on Brown Road, the Central Fire Department said. It was reported around 8:02 Thursday morning, according to the fire department.

The body of a deceased man who is believed to be the homeowner, was found in the living room as firefighters searched the home.

Central Fire Department has asked for assistance in its investigation from the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal.

