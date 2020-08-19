80°
Firefighters battle tractor-trailer blaze at Central Walmart
CENTRAL - Firefighters battled a blaze on a semi truck at a grocery store Wednesday afternoon.
According to a post on the Central Fire Department facebook page, first responders were traveling on Hooper Road near Joor Road around 3 p.m. when they noticed heavy black smoke at a nearby Walmart. When they arrived, the found a large delivery truck in a loading dock with the cab fully involved in fire.
A full Box Alarm assignment was requested because firefighters believed the fire had entered the store. Heavy smoke block caused low visibility for the crews. Upon further investigation, they learned fire had not spread into the store.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
