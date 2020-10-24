70°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire destroys mobile home in Central Thursday
Related Story
CENTRAL - Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon after reports of a fiery blaze.
The fire broke out around 2:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of Blackwater Rd. in Central.
Authorities say no one was injured.
The fire remains under investigation.
News
CENTRAL - Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon after reports of a fiery blaze. The... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Researchers find pandemic's impact on mental health, chronic health conditions beyond virus
-
LSU reconsidering plans for virtual commencement after student backlash
-
Alcohol sales return to Tiger Stadium for LSU's second home game Saturday
-
La. legislature files petition to end governor's COVID restrictions
-
Rep. Garret Graves: Americans unlikely to receive stimulus before Nov. 3 Election...