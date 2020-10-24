70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire destroys mobile home in Central Thursday

Related Story

CENTRAL - Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon after reports of a fiery blaze.

The fire broke out around 2:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of Blackwater Rd. in Central.

Authorities say no one was injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

News
Fire destroys mobile home in Central Thursday
Fire destroys mobile home in Central Thursday
CENTRAL - Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon after reports of a fiery blaze. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 22 2020 Oct 22, 2020 Thursday, October 22, 2020 4:28:00 PM CDT October 22, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days