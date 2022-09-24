Latest Weather Blog
Fans' Choice Player of the week 6: Central's Glen Cage
CENTRAL - Glen Cage has a love and passion for the game of football, a drive that pushed him from being the JV running back to the Fans' Choice Player the Week. Hard work that all started in the weight room, where he gained the nickname protein.
"He's a self-made man. He worked so hard, you know, so if he's protein, he's protein and a world of carbohydrates for sure," Central head coach Sid Edwards said.
"One day, I think I had a protein in my hand, and then a lot of my teammates was right there. And then it was like he always drinks protein. So then coach said, your nickname is gonna be protein from now on," said Fans' Choice winner Glen Cage.
"I think it's just to his build his body and how he takes care of himself," Edwards said.
"Protein gets you stronger, and I feel like, each and every game, I get stronger. So, it's not just with my playstyle," Cage said.
Cage's motivation comes from trying to make his mom proud as she died in a car accident when he was only six.
"Like I know today, that should be very proud of me and tell me to keep going. And I know I'm making her smile and make her happy today. And I'm just doing this for her," Cage said.
Cage sees himself as a power back right now, but he's using that hard work and drive to make himself an every-down back.
