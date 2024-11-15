Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: Elijah Haven

BATON ROUGE - The Dunham Tigers capped off the regular season last Friday with a dominant win over Slaughter Community Charter. They now have a perfect 10-0 record heading into the playoffs. They were led by sophomore quarterback Elijah Haven.

Haven, the No. 1 player in the country for the 2027 class, threw a perfect game. He completed all 12 of his passes for 239 yards and four passing touchdowns. He also rushed in another score in the 56-16 victory.

"He's continued to improve on the field, just from a leadership stand point and understanding the offense. He continues to get better. Week 10 you go a perfect 12 for 12 with a perfect quarterback passer rating, that's pretty good," Head coach Neil Weiner said.

Haven had a breakout freshman season in 2023. He's improved since then and now he has the attention of many Power Four colleges on the recruiting trail.

Haven currently has offers from LSU, Michigan, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Miami and more. While he's not ready to commit to a program yet, he's been handling the attention well and not allowing it to distract him from his team.

"Our younger generation, they've grown up with phones in their hands. All they know is social media. All they know is Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat, but the ability for him to get this constant praise and attention and criticism and negative attention sometimes. For him to be able to handle it the way he is is super impressive. I don't think I could've handled that as a 16 year old," Weiner said.

Although Haven is playing at a high level, he believes there's always room for improvement. Becoming a star athlete doesn't come easy, but Haven is grateful for how far he's come in his young playing career.

"God has given me these abilities, and I'm extremely thankful. but I'm also putting the work, you know, every week, you know, I'm meeting with coaches, you know, we put in the work at practice. You know, just that combination works well together, really well on the field," Haven said.

The six-foot-four quarterback is a dual threat. He can throw the ball anywhere on the field, but he can also attack a defense with his legs. He had three rushing touchdowns in a rivalry game against Episcopal earlier this season. However, he believes that he's come a long way with his pocket presence.

"I feel like last year, I was a little reliant on my legs and I wasn't as patient as I am this year, but definitely improving my pocket presence. Sticking in there. Making the throw for the team," Haven said.

The Dunham School has a bye in the first round of the play offs, so they're taking this week to study their potential opponents and prepare to make a run deep into the post season.

Dunham will play the winner of Parkview Baptist and Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy next week.