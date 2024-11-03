Family sleeps through car wreck, wakes to large hole in side of house

BATON ROUGE - One man woke up to a hole in the side of his house after a car ran into it and then left. He contacted 2 On Your Side hoping to track down the driver.

Sean Deen says his wife first saw the damage from the inside of the home. The impact knocked the washer and dryer from the wall. Deen says he knew what had happened before he stepped outside.

"I knew immediately that somebody had run into the house," he said.

It wasn't because he heard the impact, everyone slept through the incident - even the dog. It happened between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Halloween night, after trick-or-treating ended. Deen says the worst part about it isn't the hole.

"The fact that somebody would do that and then leave without even saying a word, it's unbelievable," said Deen.

Deen lives on the corner of Buttercup Drive and Thrush Drive in Morning Glen. With the rain, the roads are slick.

"I think speed was a factor, they failed to negotiate a turn and there our house was," he said.

The impact left cracks through the wall, broken bricks, tire tracks in the yard, and chips of blue paint from the vehicle. Based on the height of the hole, Deen suspects it was a truck or SUV that did the damage. There was also a fog light left behind.

With cameras in the area, Deen thinks one of them picked up what happened. Unfortunately, the ones at his home aren't working because of Internet issues. Thankfully the car didn't run into a room where someone was sleeping.

According to EBRSO, the car hit the house sometime during the night and the driver and vehicle left the scene. The vehicle went to Siegen Lane and parked in a business lot, where a male walked around pulling on door handles. Units were dispatched for a suspicious incident, where they were unable to locate him.

The business owner had the vehicle towed for being abandoned on private property.

Deen has filed a report with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. He tells 2 On Your Side he received a call from a Deputy Friday afternoon saying they have identified the driver of the vehicle, who will be charged. The EBRSO is requesting anyone with information to give them a call.