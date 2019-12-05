False River Independence Day

44°
NEW ROADS - Around one o'clock Wednesday, the spot to be was in New Roads on the False River where it was a perfect day for a boat parade.
In its 36th year, the boat parade's theme this year is "Salute the Troops, the American Heroes." People from all over Louisiana came to False River with their boats or as a spectator to watch the parade. Dozens of boats were decorated in red, white and blue.
Water balloons were tossed back and forth between boats and people on land. Residents say they never miss a year and enjoy the togetherness of the parade.
