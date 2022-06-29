Eyewitness records standoff on I-10

WELSH - State Police identified the man arrested following a high-speed chase on I-10 in Jefferson Davis Parish on Monday as 36-year-old Trinity Daqwan Coleman.

Coleman is also connected to a murder investigation of a woman found dead in St. Mary Parish, 90 miles away.

That's where police found the body of the 37-year-old victim in the front yard of a home in Franklin. Shortly after the discovery, a pursuit began with Coleman.

During the chase, authorities say Coleman started shooting at a driver in another vehicle, identified as 57-year-old Clarence Fine Jr.

Earlier in the standoff, police were concerned a child may have been in the vehicle but later revealed there was no one else with Coleman and there were no injuries related to the interstate situation.

"He's sitting outside with his legs out," an eyewitness said in a video posted on Facebook as the standoff unfolded on I-10 Monday.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 were closed during the middle of the day Monday.

Fine and Coleman were both arrested and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail for attempted second degree murder and illegal discharge of a weapon. Additional charges could follow for Coleman.