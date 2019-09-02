Standoff on I-10 Monday involved man linked to woman's death in St. Mary Parish

WELSH – State Police closed I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish Monday as they worked to coax a homicide suspect from his car after a police chase down the interstate.

The man was refusing to surrender and was sitting inside the vehicle after the chase ended on I-10 in the Welsh area, about 20 miles east of Lake Charles. An image posted to KATC.com, an area TV station, showed what appeared to be a wrecked car surrounded by law enforcement vehicles.

Around 2 p.m., the suspect surrendered. He has not been identified.

Authorities said the man was the suspect in the shooting death of a 37-year-old woman in Franklin, 90 miles southeast of where the chase ended. The woman was found earlier Monday after people reported hearing shots fired in the small St. Mary Parish city.

KATC reported the police chase started in St. Mary where the suspect refused to stop when authorities attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Earlier in the standoff, police were concerned a child may have been in the vehicle but later revealed there was no one else with the man and there were no injuries related to the interstate situation.

"He's sitting outside with his legs out," an eyewitness said in a video posted on Facebook as the standoff unfolded on I-10 Monday.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 were closed during the middle of the day Monday.

*************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz