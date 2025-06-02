86°
Latest Weather Blog
Entrepreneurs gather at Greater Allen Chapel on Scenic Highway for community networking event
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — On Saturday afternoon, people gathered at Greater Allen Chapel on Scenic Highway for a community networking event.
The free event hosted for entrepreneurs allowed them to showcase their skills and services.
During the event, the church accepted clothing donations for the Drop-in Center and Resource, a group that helps people in need.
News
BATON ROUGE — On Saturday afternoon, people gathered at Greater Allen Chapel on Scenic Highway for a community networking event.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Sicily’s Mount Etna erupts in a fiery show of smoke and...
-
Nine Tangipahoa Parish clerks cited for illegally selling tobacco to underage customers
-
Man hurt in shooting along Valley Street on Sunday
-
2une In Preview: 2nd Annual Feliciana Wildflower Festival coming to Clinton this...
-
2une In Preview: BR Alliance for Students' CHANGEMAKERS applications open next week...