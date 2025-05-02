69°
EMS holding 10-week summer EMT class for aspiring first responders

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge EMS is hosting a 10-week EMT class starting this summer. 

The course starts on Aug. 4 and classes will be held two days a week on Mondays and Wednesdays at EMS headquarters on Harding Boulevard. 

The course will cost $595, EMS said. Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or a GED.

Officials say informational sessions about the course will be held on June 18 and 25 at 9 a.m. and July 9 and 16 at 6 p.m..

