84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EMS holding 10-week summer EMT class for aspiring first responders

3 hours 51 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, April 30 2025 Apr 30, 2025 April 30, 2025 10:30 AM April 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge EMS is hosting a 10-week EMT class starting this summer. 

The course starts on Aug. 4 and classes will be held two days a week on Mondays and Wednesdays at EMS headquarters on Harding Boulevard. 

The course will cost $595, EMS said. Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or a GED.

Trending News

Officials say informational sessions about the course will be held on June 18 and 25 at 9 a.m. and July 9 and 16 at 6 p.m..

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days