Emotional meeting ends with no decision on Lee High name change

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Parish School Board committee decided not to pursue renaming Lee High School Thursday night.

The issue was first reported by WBRZ and WBRZ.com earlier in the week when the school board agenda was released. At a separate meeting Tuesday, a committee came up with recommendations for new names in an attempt to distance the school from its confederate namesake, Robert E. Lee.

The school board was to recommend the naming change Thursday night, pushing the issue to an official approval by the board. Though, the board decided to tackle the idea later.

