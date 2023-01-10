66°
Latest Weather Blog
Emotional meeting ends with no decision on Lee High name change
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Parish School Board committee decided not to pursue renaming Lee High School Thursday night.
The issue was first reported by WBRZ and WBRZ.com earlier in the week when the school board agenda was released. At a separate meeting Tuesday, a committee came up with recommendations for new names in an attempt to distance the school from its confederate namesake, Robert E. Lee.
The school board was to recommend the naming change Thursday night, pushing the issue to an official approval by the board. Though, the board decided to tackle the idea later.
Check back for updates.
***************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
News
BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Parish School Board committee decided not to pursue renaming Lee High School Thursday... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother shot intruder dead after he forced his way into Hammond home
-
Southern University students sleeping in cars to avoid bug-infested apartment; managers of...
-
Dogs rushed at officers during arrest at BR apartment; deputy shot amid...
-
Officer who tased handcuffed man gets prison time in malfeasance case
-
Toxic Capitol Lakes likely to be cleaned by feds