Emergency crews responding to Rush Ave. for apartment fire

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to fire at an apartment complex Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 8:13 a.m. at a four-plex apartment building in the 8000 block of Rush Avenue. The first units on the scene arrived at 8:17 a.m. to find a smoldering fire in the attic, according to a release. 

The fire was extinguished by 8:35 a.m. An investigator was called to the scene and the fire was determined to be electrical. The electricity was cut off in two units as a result of the fire, authorities say.

There were no injuries reported, but six adults and seven children might be displaced.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist. 

Monday, May 14 2018

