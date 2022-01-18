52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR planning commission denies proposal for new Zachary subdivision

Related Story

ZACHARY - East Baton Rouge officials shot down a proposal for a new subdivision in the Zachary area on Monday.

The East Baton rouge Planning Commission denied the proposal for a 986-home neighborhood at the intersection of Groom Road and Old Scenic Highway. There was effectively no outside support for the proposal, with only the applicant voicing approval for the plan.

Several Zachary leaders spoke against it, including Police Chief David McDavid.

The vote came after the item had already been deferred at another meeting a month earlier. The commission approved plans for two other East Baton Rouge subdivisions at that same meeting and denied a proposal for a third. 

News
EBR planning commission denies proposal for new...
EBR planning commission denies proposal for new Zachary subdivision
ZACHARY - East Baton Rouge officials shot down a proposal for a new subdivision in the Zachary area on Monday.... More >>
5 months ago Monday, August 16 2021 Aug 16, 2021 Monday, August 16, 2021 7:19:00 PM CDT August 16, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days