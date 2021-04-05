BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced she will be launching a series of online Wellness Wednesday webinars to educate people on health and wellness during the pandemic.

The Mayor's Healthy City Initiative's Geaux Get Healthy campaign will host the webinar.

The series will feature a different theme and topic each session and will also feature guest speakers from the Geaux Get Healthy community. Each session will include a garden talk with Mitchell Provensal from Baton Roots Farm, a cooking demonstration with Chef Traci Vincent from the American Heart Association, and a physical fitness component with a wide variety of fitness experts.

“As we navigate the coronavirus pandemic, it is important for all of us to step back and remember that it is not selfish to look after ourselves. We cannot function at our best and work towards recovery without self-care,” said Mayor Broome. “Wellness Wednesday provides all of us with the opportunity and resources to practice overall health and wellness. I am looking forward to our community joining us as we address health in Baton Rouge.”

The eight part online series will cover issues such a health disparities, mental health, food deserts, and wellness.

The first two sessions will be on May 6 and May 20 at 6 p.m.

Workshops can be accessed by phone at (408)418-9388 with access code 965 545 234, or by clicking here.