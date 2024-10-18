63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

East Feliciana Parish under burn ban until further notice

Related Story

CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish is under a burn ban until further notice due to a Red Flag warning across southern Louisiana. 

The Red Flag warning for nearby parishes means conditions are dry and windy, meaning fire can easily get out of control. 

To mitigate this, East Feliciana has imposed a parish-wide burn ban until further notice. 

St. Landry, Evangeline, and Acadia Parishes, as well as some of our more western neighbors, have also imposed bans for the time being. A map of parishes under burn bans can be found here.

News
East Feliciana Parish under burn ban until...
East Feliciana Parish under burn ban until further notice
CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish is under a burn ban until further notice due to a Red Flag warning across... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 16 2024 Oct 16, 2024 Wednesday, October 16, 2024 12:20:00 PM CDT October 16, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days