East Feliciana Parish under burn ban until further notice

CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish is under a burn ban until further notice due to a Red Flag warning across southern Louisiana.

The Red Flag warning for nearby parishes means conditions are dry and windy, meaning fire can easily get out of control.

To mitigate this, East Feliciana has imposed a parish-wide burn ban until further notice.

St. Landry, Evangeline, and Acadia Parishes, as well as some of our more western neighbors, have also imposed bans for the time being.