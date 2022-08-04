Latest Weather Blog
East Feliciana Parish employee who used 'n word' resigns
EAST FELICIANA – An East Feliciana Parish employee who admitted to a police jury last week that she used the "n word" has resigned.
The police jury in East Feliciana Parish met on Tuesday night to discuss the fate Barbara Vail, known as "Babs" in East Feliciana Parish. Vail admitted to sending racist text messages to another employee using her parish phone.
HAPPENING NOW: Police jury in East Feliciana have begun a special meeting to discuss the future of Parish Manager Barbara Vail. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/UrXxa3kjGj
— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) March 14, 2017
BREAKING: East Feliciana police jury has accepted the resignation of Barbara Vail, effective April 8th. @WBRZ— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) March 14, 2017
The meeting on Tuesday afternoon went into executive session with Vail minutes after the meeting was called to order. The police jury later accepted Vail's resignation, which is effective April 8th. She will use vacation time until that date.
President of the police jury, Louis Kent, told The Investigative Unit last week that Vail's behavior will not be tolerated. Police Juror Chris Hall and Vice President of the Police Jury Sean Smith say they believe Vail needs to go. Kent was the only juror who voted against accepting Vail's resignation on Tuesday.
