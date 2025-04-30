82°
Latest Weather Blog
Earth Day Baton Rouge returns to downtown
BATON ROUGE - Earth Day Baton Rouge returned downtown Sunday after a six-year hiatus.
The Clean Green Neighborhood Alliance partnered with the Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment Group to educate and inspire sustainability and conservation alongside eco-friendly vendors. There were also hands-on demonstrations, exhibits and live music.
Organizer Thomasina Joseph said it's important for the community to recognize Earth Day and take eco-friendly actions in daily life.
"We have a whole new generation of kids that don't even know what that looks like and to start teaching them the right way to recycle, different ways of sustainability," Joseph said.
