Dutchtown softball is headed to the state semifinals for the first time in 10 years

GEISMAR - In 2015, Dutchtown softball ended their season as runner-ups. That was the closest they've gotten to winning a state championship, but now, that can all change.

For the first time since that 2015 season, the Lady Griffins have made it back to Sulphur to compete for a state title. They'll first have to get through 5-5A rival, Walker to do so.

The Griffins have the momentum in their favor after winning 16 games in a row to get to Sulphur. However, there will be some familiar competition with two other 5-5A schools competing in Non Select Division I.

Not only do the Griffins face Walker, but if they advance, they'll play the winner of Sam Houston and defending champions, St. Amant.

Dutchtown's head coach Nany Ensminger believes her team has the talent and skills to bring home the programs first ever state title.

The No. 3 Griffins will square off with No. 7 Walker at 5 p.m. on Friday at North Frasch Softball Complex, field No. 18 in Sulphur.