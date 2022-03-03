DOTD details latest progress in Sunshine Bridge repairs

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that jacks are being installed to support the damaged Sunshine Bridge as repairs get underway.

DOTD says jacks, hoses and power units for the jacks are on-site. Other components for the equipment are expected to arrive by this weekend. The actual jacking is expected to happen in mid-to-late-November. During that time, crews will straighten a remaining support chord and install a replacement one.

“We’re pleased to announce this latest update on the Sunshine Bridge repairs,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. “Crews continue to work around the clock to ensure that the structure will be repaired as quickly and safely as possible. Everyone involved knows the importance of having this bridge repairs safely and in a timely fashion. As of now, we are on pace to have the bridge re-opened in January.”

Once the repairs are completed, DOTD will inspect the bridge to ensure it's safe for travel. It's expected to reopen in January.

The bridge has been closed since October after a barge carrying a crane crashed int to. Due to the closure, DOTD has adjusted the Plaquemine ferry schedule. Drivers are also advised to use the Veterans Memorial Bridge as an alternate route.

The Coast Guard is currently seeking public comments as it investigates the incident.