Dog show ongoing in Gonzales

GONZALES - See your favorite breeds in action throughout the weekend at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center starting Thursday at the annual Jambalaya Cluster Dog Show where pups and their owners travel from all over to compete in hopes of winning a championship title.

Many breeds attend to compete in their own category. Cherie Ruff and her dog Lucky competed, and they won a grand championship at the event this year.

"I was fascinated how each pure breed dog serves a different function," Ruff said.

Event chairwoman Debbie Boyd is also a dog owner and her dog has also competed in shows. Boyd encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the event. She adds that someone could come and they would never know that they had a passion for dog shows if they never attended.

The American Kennel Club and its Mississippi Gulf Coast Working Group Club is also hosting a working group-only dog show over the weekend.

The working group, which includes dogs like the Akita, the Great Dane and the Samoyed were bred to assist humans with tasks such as protecting livestock, hunting large game and pulling sleds.

“We are delighted to welcome spectators back to the Jambalaya Cluster's annual dog show in Gonzales,” Natika Anderson, President of the Baton Rouge Kennel Club, said. “Not only is this a fun activity for families, but it is the perfect place to talk to breed experts about topics such as training, grooming, and the right breed for your lifestyle. An AKC dog show is also a great place to start your search for a responsible breeder.”

The event is free to the public, but only dogs registered for the show are allowed on site.

The dog show will be held at Lamar Dixon through Sunday. More information can be found here.