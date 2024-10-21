78°
Disaster recovery centers in two parishes to relocate
BATON ROUGE - The disaster recovery center stations in Ascension and St. John the Baptist parishes have been relocated.
The center at the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville reopened Tuesday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The center at the Reserve Library in Reserve will reopen Wednesday at the Westbank Library in Edgard.
Residents in all nine parishes can visit any DRC to meet with representatives of FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, along with other community partners. No appointment is needed to visit the center.
