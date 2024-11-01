71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Disaster recovery centers in Ascension, St. John parishes relocate

2 weeks 2 days 14 hours ago Tuesday, October 15 2024 Oct 15, 2024 October 15, 2024 1:22 PM October 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The disaster recovery center stations in Ascension and St. John the Baptist parishes have been relocated. 

The center at the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville reopened Tuesday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. 

The center at the Reserve Library in Reserve will reopen Wednesday at the Westbank Library in Edgard. 

Trending News

Residents in all nine parishes can visit any DRC to meet with representatives of FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, along with other community partners. No appointment is needed to visit the center.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days