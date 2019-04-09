Developer buys old lot in Walker, discovers several antique cars

WALKER - A developer discovered a treasure trove of antique cars when he bought an old junkyard in Walker.

"Once we got in there an realized that all the old cars were still intact and in this place... Kinda mind-boggling," said Al Suggs Jr., who bought the property.

The Highway 190 Auto Salvage closed 25 years ago, but it had been in business for 50 years, going back to the 1940s. The salvage yard had been severely overgrown and it was hard to tell what was on the property when Suggs first bought it.

Hundreds of cars were left on the 14-acre lot, including Ford Model A trucks that date back to the 1920s, and dozens of mustangs in varying conditions.

"Most of them are too far gone, but there's still good parts, windows, molding panels, different things on them," Suggs said.

Suggs plans to clear the land but hasn't decided what he's going to do with the property. The cars, however, will be sold at auction.

They will be sold through the Henderson Auction house in Livingston. That sale will begin on May 1 and last until all the cars are sold.