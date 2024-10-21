53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Detectives attempting to identify two people allegedly connected to sexual assault on LSU campus

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify the two people in the above image for their alleged involvement in a sexual assault that happened at the beginning of October on LSU's campus. 

The assault happened on Oct. 1, but detectives did not provide further details regarding the incident, such as where it happened. 

Anyone with information about the crime or the identities of the two pictured individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at (225) 344-7867.

News
Detectives attempting to identify two people allegedly...
Detectives attempting to identify two people allegedly connected to sexual assault on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify the two people in the above image for their alleged involvement in... More >>
5 days ago Tuesday, October 15 2024 Oct 15, 2024 Tuesday, October 15, 2024 9:07:00 AM CDT October 15, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days