Deputies investigating double shooting in Donaldsonville early Tuesday morning

DONALDSONVILLE - One person died in a hospital Wednesday after deputies found two people shot in an Ascension Parish neighborhood Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said investigators found two men on Madewood Drive around 2 a.m. who appeared to have been shot multiple times.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Jacoby Smith from Donaldsonville, suffered critical injuries and passed away Wednesday.

"These two were together, they were shot by someone else. These folks weren't shooting at each other" Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Webre said the men had just dropped someone else off, and were almost home. He said they are 23, and 31-years-old. One man was shot in the hand, the other in the head.

"We think they came from out of town, at a function somewhere, came back into Donaldsonville, and we don't know what happened," Webre said.

Deputies are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No other details were immediately available.

"It is unfortunate. We think we have seen some improvements in the situation in Donaldsonville over the last several weeks, but it happened again last night. We have to try to figure out what happened here and caused this violent crime to take place in the community of Donaldsonville," Webre said.

The sheriff's office recently announced the formation of a task force specifically targeting a surge in violent crime in the Donaldsonville area.

"Which seems to be working but you never know when it's going to rear it's head again and we had the situation last night where two people were shot," the sheriff said.

Webre says his deputies have increased arrests in recent weeks. At this time, the sheriff says detectives do not have a suspect in this morning's shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411.