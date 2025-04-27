Deputies: Drive-by shooting in Robert was allegedly orchestrated by Tangipahoa Parish Jail inmate

ROBERT — A March drive-by shooting in Robert that riddled a house and car with bullets was allegedly ordered by a Tangipahoa Parish Jail inmate.

In total, five people were arrested in the shooting investigators say was orchestrated by 21-year-old Larry Turner Jr. while he was still in jail. Clydarious McGee, 19, Donovan Perkins, 18, and Jaylon Turner, 19, were in the car when the shooting happened on March 25, deputies said.

McGee, Perkins and Jaylon Turner are accused of firing more than 20 shots into an occupied home and vehicle in the Gemstone Place subdivision off La. 445. No one was injured in the shooting, Tangipahoa Parish deputies said.

Shortly after the incident, the Jeanerette Police Department found a silver sedan believed to be the vehicle used in the shooting with shell casings matching those from the shooting.

Jaylon Turner was taken into custody in Jeanerette. Perkins was arrested alongside his girlfriend, 18-year-old Brianna Hudson, who was charged with obstruction of justice. McGee was arrested during a traffic stop in Hammond.

After Larry Turner was rebooked, corrections officers found a cell phone in his possession.



McGee, Perkins and Jaylon Turner were all booked for aggravated assault drive-by shooting, illegal discharge of a firearm and aggravated criminal property damage.



Larry Turner was booked on conspiracy to commit aggravated assault drive-by shooting, conspiracy to commit aggravated criminal damage to property, conspiracy to commit illegal discharge and introduction to contraband charges.