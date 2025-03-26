82°
House, car riddled with bullets in Robert; TPSO searching for suspects
ROBERT — Deputies are searching for multiple shooting suspects after multiple bullets struck a home and a vehicle in Robert.
On Wednesday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they received reports of gunfire around 12:30 a.m. at the Gemstone Place subdivision located off La. 445.
Deputies said dozens of shots rang from assailants inside a silver four-door sedan suspected to be a newer model of a Nissan Altima. No injuries were reported but a vehicle and a home with people inside were hit.
Throughout the investigation, detectives determined the shooters let off 20 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact TPSO Investigators at 985-902-2088.
