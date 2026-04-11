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Cox Charities gives $38K in grants to eight Baton Rouge nonprofits

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BATON ROUGE - Eight Baton Rouge nonprofits were awarded grants from Cox Charities on Wednesday. 

Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge were all surprised with $11,000.

Louisiana Arts and Science Museum, Girl Scouts of Louisiana Southeast, The Arc of East Ascension, The Life of a Single Mom and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge each were awarded $1,000. 

Cox said the money comes from recurring payroll deductions and one-time employee contributions. 

“What sets this program apart is that it's driven by our people,” said Erin Monroe, Market Vice President for Cox Communications Greater Louisiana.

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Cox Charities gives $38K in grants to...
Cox Charities gives $38K in grants to eight Baton Rouge nonprofits
BATON ROUGE - Eight Baton Rouge nonprofits were awarded grants from Cox Charities on Wednesday. Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge,... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 Wednesday, April 08, 2026 2:14:05 PM CDT April 08, 2026

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