COVID vaccine to be administered to long-term care facility residents, staff

BATON ROUGE - During the week of December 28, CVS and Walgreens will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to thousands of individuals in long-term care facilities across the United States.

Prior to the holiday season rollout, the pharmacies spent months detailing how they would proceed with the inoculations.

It was decided that during this phase of the process, CVS and Walgreens would send one pharmacist and two technicians to area nursing homes to administer Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to each of the long-term care facility's staff and residents.

Moderna's vaccine calls for two doses. After an initial dose, each person will receive a booster shot three to four weeks later. Only after that time will complete vaccination take place.

CVS says it expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities throughout its program.

Walgreens, similarly, intends to inoculate nearly 3 million residents and staff at 35,000 long-term care facilities that have selected Walgreens as their vaccine provider.

Representatives with both CVS and Walgreens say pharmacists participating in the vaccinations are certified to administer the inoculation. They add that live, face-to-face test sessions were performed prior to this week's vaccinations.

