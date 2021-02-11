Latest Weather Blog
Cortana Mall may become an Amazon warehouse
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Two rezoning requests for the now-shuttered site of Cortana Mall were approved unanimously Monday by the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission.
Seefried Industrial Properties, a developer with close ties to Amazon, previously filed the requests to shift the site to warehousing three zoning and its land use to employment center.
Cortana Mall has been nearly vacant since 2019. The Dillard's clearance store is the only business still open, and it will be closing permanently in April.
Seefried has worked closely with Amazon in the past, handling the purchase of a 34-acre plot of land belonging to Bethany Church along I-10 last year, which is now home to Amazon's South Baton Rouge Distribution Center.
Months later, Seefried purchased land in West Baton Rouge. The Advocate reports Seefried Port Allen purchased a 63.3-acre site off La. 415 near Court Street for $8.15 million and filed a notice of the lease agreement with Amazon.
Though rumors circulated last year that the mall was being primed for an Amazon buy-out, discussions surrounding the potential deal appeared to fizzle out in the spring.
The rezoning requests will now go to the Metro Council, with a vote expected Feb. 24. The planning commission will vote on Seefried's site plan for the Cortana site two days before that, Feb. 22.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro council passes $4.5 million settlement for Alton Sterling's family
-
Select Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies set to offer COVID-19 vaccine
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Dangerous trooper placed back in marked unit despite crash history
-
City finds company to install smart parking meters downtown, needs approval
-
EBR Mayor encourages more citizens from largely Black communities to get tested...
Sports Video
-
Brian Thomas signs with LSU
-
Southern Lady Jags down Grambling 70-63
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class