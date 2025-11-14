Latest Weather Blog
Convicted killer out on bond sentenced to 10 years after fatal 2022 crash in Baton Rouge school zone
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — A convicted killer out on bond whose driving led to a 2022 fatal crash at Acadian Thruway and Winbourne Avenue in a school zone has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.
On Nov. 4, 27-year-old Derian Bailey was sentenced to five years for negligent homicide, and another five for illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled substance. He pleaded no contest to the charges in July.
On Sept. 19, 2022, police were in pursuit of a car driven by Bailey. A passenger in Bailey's car died at the scene.
WBRZ previously spoke to an innocent bystander caught in the middle of the chase, Adrianne Washington, who was hurled to the back seat of her vehicle. Her boyfriend was also thrown into the trunk. Their car was totaled, Brittany Weiss reported.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDH prepares to distribute 100% of federal SNAP funds
-
2une In Previews: Metro Rouge Fall Festival coming to Goodwood Library next...
-
Proposed economic development district along Plank Road deferred by council, residents react
-
Hearing to be held Friday for suspended Southern law professor after alleged...
-
Mayor-President Sid Edwards sits down with JP for Thrive EBR conversation ahead...
Sports Video
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense