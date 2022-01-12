47°
Latest Weather Blog
Collins hires attorney, reportedly leaving draft to meet with police
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR teachers plan sick-out Wednesday over 'rampant' COVID cases in schools
-
Pool contractor accused of fraud now wanted in 3 different parishes
-
Leaders seek to end multiple bonds for repeat offenders, collaborating on a...
-
Pharmacists, insurers worried about federal free at-home test program
-
No mask mandate planned for East Baton Rouge, city-parish officials say