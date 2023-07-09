Club patrons won't let storms stop their fun

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Despite areas flooding in May, people at the Black Island Club on Bear Island aren't too worried about the predicted severe weather this weekend.

"We had water about six inches in the place and it stood for seven days," Eddie Balfantz said.

The club is located next to Bear Lake where all the homes are elevated, and Balfantz has owned it for 17 years.

"We flooded five times one year and this year we flooded one time before the storms even started," Balfantz said.

He and other residents have become used to the high water that happens during heavy rain. However, the weather doesn't stop them from visiting their favorite bar and grill.

"They still come," Balfantz said. "They come in their boots. They sit on the porch."

The Black Island Club plans to open this weekend come rain or shine.