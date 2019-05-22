76°
'Cirque du Soleil: Crystal' opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The Cirque is coming back to Baton Rouge this weekend. Starting Thursday night, "Cirque du Soleil: Crystal - A Breakthrough Ice Experience," will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center. 

"This one of a kind arena production blends circus art and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where figure skating mingles with acrobatics and aerial feats,” according to a release.

The production follows a character named Crystal as she dives into her own imagination for a tale of self-discovery. The cast is supported by visual projections, a soundtrack, and the iconic Cirque aesthetic. 

Tickets can be purchased here.

Show schedule:

Thursday -7:30 p.m.

Friday - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday - 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday - 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

4 months ago Thursday, January 03 2019

