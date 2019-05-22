Latest Weather Blog
'Cirque du Soleil: Crystal' opens in Baton Rouge
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Cirque is coming back to Baton Rouge this weekend. Starting Thursday night, "Cirque du Soleil: Crystal - A Breakthrough Ice Experience," will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center.
"This one of a kind arena production blends circus art and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where figure skating mingles with acrobatics and aerial feats,” according to a release.
The production follows a character named Crystal as she dives into her own imagination for a tale of self-discovery. The cast is supported by visual projections, a soundtrack, and the iconic Cirque aesthetic.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Show schedule:
Thursday -7:30 p.m.
Friday - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday - 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday - 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Baton Rouge baseball team facing tight stadium renovation deadline
-
Teachers allege misconduct by McKinley High administrators, demand more oversight
-
Assumption Parish continues to see rising water
-
Company claims all is well as thousands complain over missed trash pick-ups
-
Senate votes on bill lifting constitutional right to abortions